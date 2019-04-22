GMU Will Allow Brett Kavanaugh to Teach Despite Backlash from Student Protesters

Despite protests from thousands of students, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will continue to teach a summer law course at a George Mason University campus at the Antonin Scalia Law School in the United Kingdom.

The university's decision came after students held a town hall last week and presented more than 10,000 signatures petitioning school administrators to fire Kavanaugh over the sexual assault allegations leveled against him last year by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

"Even if the outcome is painful, what's at stake is very, very important for the integrity of the university," university president Angel Cabrera told students during Tuesday's town hall, according to Huffpost.

Provost S. David Wu said the law school decided to hire Kavanaugh, and he saw "no reason for university administrators to override" that choice.

Students reacted with groans and sighs of disbelief. Many students accused the school of disregarding their mental health.

"In hiring Kavanaugh, to what extent did you consider the mental health of the survivors on campus and how that might affect them and their education?" asked one student as others snapped their fingers in support.

Another protestor said the university is disregarding sexual assault survivors.

"A blatantly obvious response by GMU (would be one) that states that first they do not believe Dr. Blasey Ford's testimony and second do not care about the safety of their students."

But Cabrera held his ground.

"Even if in this particular case the outcome is one that you deeply disagree with, the process by which these decisions are made and the reason why we are so firm in defending them is actually essential to the way a university like ours operates," Cabrera said.

Kavanaugh is contracted to teach a single class at GMU's campus in the United Kingdom for the next three summers.

He has served half a term as a Supreme Court Justice after being confirmed last fall.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegations against him and an FBI investigation did not find evidence to substantiate Blasey Ford's claims.

