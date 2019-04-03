'My Faith is Being Tested': Tony Evans Reveals Wife's Cancer, Asks for Prayer

Megachurch pastor Tony Evans is asking for prayer after discovering his wife's cancer has returned.

"Lois has been a cancer-free patient under care for a while. However, her last routine scan revealed that her rare gallbladder cancer has returned. We need God to intervene as we continue our search for an effective treatment," Evans wrote in an Instagram post.

"We are going to trust God in the dark for a solution, and we are asking you to fervently pray to that end," he continued, adding that the news of his wife's cancer was "shocking."

"My faith is being tested in a way I've never experienced… but I trust God. I choose to believe — our whole family is choosing to believe that, even now, He knows what He is doing," Evans shared. "Even during these uncertain times, we are strengthened by the joy of the Lord. We know that we will be strengthened also by the prayers of the saints in the days to come."



The pastor said he would keep his followers updated on his wife's progress.

The news comes less than a year after Evans' nice Wynter Pitts suddenly died. Evan's recalled the scene in the hospital after Pitts passed away.

"Feeling that sadness, shock, mixture of both, heartache. Seeing a young man weep over his young wife. And then the worst part of it for me was him going to tell his girls, who were at the hospital too. And then to hear the wailing from four girls, that this was so unbelievable," the minister told his congregation.

"At the very same time something very encouraging in the midst of the heartache, tears, and pain, Jonathan [Pitts] immediately went into where their mother was, that she was with the Lord. That she was with her savior. And as everybody was crying, girls saying, 'no this can't be, this can't be,' he began singing a hymn. He began singing a praise song. And so we joined in with him as he sang to his girls," he said.

"Because I believe what I preach," Evans said. "I do believe she's in a better place. I do believe in the sovereignty of God. I do believe in the goodness of God. I do believe. And because I believe, I do keep going."