'Obviously Very Partisan': Trump Admin Goes on the Offensive Over Congressional Investigations

The White House is pushing back against congressional investigations, with President Trump saying he is against White House aides testifying to Congress.

The Trump administration is planning to fight in court against a subpoena issued to former White House counsel Don McGahn.

The president told the Washington Post Tuesday, "There is no reason to go any further, and especially in Congress where it's very partisan, obviously very partisan."

He went on to say, "I don't want people testifying to a party, because that is what they're doing if they do this."

Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters, "They don't want to get to the truth. They want to get to this president. And at this point, I don't know what Jerry Nadler thinks he's going to get that Robert Mueller didn't, except for some political points with the base."

Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and others have vowed to move ahead with investigating Trump-related matters ranging from potential obstruction of justice related to the Mueller probe to his personal and business taxes.

The administration also appears to be setting up another fight on that front. The Treasury Department skipped a second deadline to turn over the president's tax returns. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he wants to consult on the legal implications of such a move.

On Tuesday's 700 Club, Regent University Law School Dean Mark Martin suggested turning over the taxes would be a terrible precedent.



"I think every American has a lot to fear because if a branch of the federal government can just decide they want to publicly illuminate any of our tax returns, we no longer have any legitimate right of privacy," Martin said.

In the meantime, Democrats are divided over whether to pursue impeachment. Several on the campaign trail are calling for impeachment proceedings, but the leadership isn't committing to that path.



"I do believe that impeachment is one of the most divisive forces, paths that we could go down to in our country," said Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "But if the path of fact-finding takes us there, we have no choice. But we're not there yet."

GOP Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham says the Democrats are 'stampeding' to impeachment.

"They're going to use the Mueller report, anything they can find to try to destroy his presidency," said Graham. "Nancy Pelosi is not in charge of the Democratic Party, the radical left is in charge."

Meanwhile, the president says he's not concerned about being impeached.