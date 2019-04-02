Operation Blessing Volunteers Helping Nebraska Flood Victims Clean Out Homes

Operation Blessing is in Nebraska helping residents affected by widespread flooding that has hit the Midwest over the past month. The organization has brought a convoy of relief aid, including a Mobile Command Center, construction trailer, mobile kitchen, and a box truck full of supplies to respond to the needs of the victims of the recent floods.

The support comes after authorities had to use boats and large vehicles to rescue some residents. The flooding destroyed homes and ruined crops, resulting in $1.3 billion in damage and nearly $850 million in losses in crops and cattle. The flooding came from rain and snow melting that overwhelmed creeks and rivers. At least one person has died.

The damage is so extensive that surging water levels have left a large area without any way to protect against future floods. Operation Blessing volunteers have been working to remove debris and sheetrock from homes that have water damage.

"When floodwaters enter a home, almost everything below the water line has to be removed including drywall, flooring, and insulation," Operation Blessing tweeted. "Otherwise, mold will begin to grow and spread. Operation Blessing volunteers are helping #Nebraska flood victims with this laborious process."

When floodwaters enter a home, almost everything below the water line has to be removed including drywall, flooring, and insulation. Otherwise, mold will begin to grow and spread. Operation Blessing volunteers are helping #Nebraska flood victims with this laborious process. pic.twitter.com/34uGH9T8My — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) March 30, 2019

Jaimie Brush, a daughter of flood victims, told CBN News that she is glad to have organizations like Operation Blessing to help her elderly parents.



"My dad is 62 years old and my mom is almost 60 and is not healthy so she is not able to help him," Brush said. "So my siblings and I were really pushing for my parents to ask for volunteer help and so they finally did and now we have a big group of people here helping them...which is amazing."

Operation Blessing released a tweet sharing Jamie's family story.

"Jamie's elderly parents had to be evacuated from their home in #Nebraska when the recent #floods hit," OB wrote. "But four feet of water flooded their basement, destroying treasured possessions. OB volunteers helped Jamie sort through the aftermath. #PhotoPrayer"

Jamie's elderly parents had to be evacuated from their home in #Nebraska when the recent #floods hit. But four feet of water flooded their basement, destroying treasured possessions. OB volunteers helped Jamie sort through the aftermath. #PhotoPrayer pic.twitter.com/Su9vAdICyx — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) March 31, 2019

In an interview with CBN News, Senior Director of U.S Disaster Relief Anthony Lloyd shared the organization specializes in hot meals, flood relief and cleaning houses. Furthermore, their biggest goal is to encourage the victims, calling themselves the "hands and feet of Jesus".

The organization desires to continue to share the gospel of Jesus Christ while serving the victims.

"We kinda get them encouraged," Lloyd told CBN News in an interview March 21. "Get that path to recovery started and pray with them."

Lloyd said supporters of Operation Blessing are amazing and he wanted to thank them.

"We are glad to do it," he said. "It is great to see. All the support we been provided through the years is amazing. Can't thank the supporters of Operation Blessing enough."

CLICK HERE to help Operation Blessing provide aid to flood victims.

