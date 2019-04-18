'We Were Part of the Con, and We Knew It': Ex Southern Poverty Law Center Employees Reveal 'Racial Slurs,' 'Hypocrisy'

The Family Research Council went public Wednesday with a new campaign in the Wall Street Journal exposing the "hypocrisy" of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). Using testimonials of former employees, the organization, alongside the American Family Association and SPLCexposed.com, the effort calls on major companies like Spotify, MSNBC, CNN, YouTube, Amazon, and PayPal to stop their partnerships with the progressive SPLC.

The SPLC has been known for their skewed labeling of Christian organizations. CBN News recently reported of a partnership between PayPal and the leftist organization to decide who should be blacklisted from their company. Using "company corporate values" as their defense, PayPal took intentional steps to deny access to conservatives based on the SPLC's request.

In 2018, The SPLC had to pay $3.375 million in a settlement for their efforts to condemn conservatives. The organization was faulted for including former Islamic radical turned conservative Maajiid Nawaz in its "Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists."

Now, the FRC says it has found more proof of the SPLC's hypocritical efforts as former employees have shared of their experiences.

In the ad, statements from former employees include SPLC using racial rhetoric and hate to make millions of dollars. Below are some of the quotes:

"There was not a single black employee with whom I spoke who was happy to be working there," stated Christine Lee, a Harvard Law School graduate and 1989 SPLC legal intern. "The organization had a way of talking about black people that hasn't - I don't think -been done in 30 or 40 years."

Former SPLC attorney Gloria Browne agreed, stating, "I was surprised at some of the things I saw, because it was a civil rights organization...I've heard racial slurs in the place."

"You will never step foot in a more contradictory place as long as you live," shared a former employee to The New Yorker.

Another person stated, "It could be racial, sexual, financial - that place was a virtual buffet of injustices."

Former SPLC writer Bob Moser admitted, "We were part of the con, and we knew it."

"Sometimes the press will describe us as monitoring hate groups," stated Former SPLC senior fellow Mark Potok. "I want to say plainly that our aim in life is to destroy these groups, completely destroy them."

Tony Perkins, president of Family Research Council, stated, "Now that employees of SPLC have pulled back the curtain on the organization's hypocrisy, what will members of the media and big tech who aligned themselves with SPLC do? To continue to use SPLC's politically-driven labeling will be an endorsement of SPLC's blatant racism and bigotry."