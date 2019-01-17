A Pro-Life Fashion Line? The Unique Way a Mom and Her Daughters Are Fighting for the Unborn

WASHINGTON – As tens of thousands get ready to gather on the National Mall for the 46th annual March for Life, one mother and her daughters are taking it a step further, starting their own pro-life fashion line.

Carla D’Addesi and her three teen daughters launched COL 1972 at the beginning of January, Sanctity of Life Month.

In an interview with CBN News, D’Addesi explained their motivation.

“We were eating pasta – that’s what food Italian families do – and this idea came up and we sketched everything on a piece of paper and we thought of COL 1972,” she explained. “We’d really like to get back to a culture of life, the year 1972. 1973 is when our Supreme Court ruled that the tiniest people did not have the right to life.”

D’Addesi describes the line as “street chic,” meant for teens, tweens and Millennials.

“You’ll notice that the 10 to 30-year-olds just kind of live in this athleisure wear, tights and really comfy fleece sweatshirts,” she said. “We worked with a designer in LA, in California, that has launched brands before because we really want this brand to be excellent. We don’t want to do it in a shabby way because it’s not only representing my family but celebration of life.”

Another reason they decided to create COL 1972 is because of their disappointment in many popular brands and companies.

“We are shopping all the time and we felt a little bit marginalized because some of the messaging that was on the shirts just went against our core principles, our core values,” she explained, adding that many companies also back issues and causes she and her family don’t support. “We want to support companies that support our core values.”

D’Addesi and her daughters will participate in Friday’s March for Life, proudly donning many of their COL 1972 pieces.