ExposeChristianSchools - Seriously? Leftists Take Their War Against Christianity to New Low

A New York Times reporter's tweet on a viral hashtag called #ExposeChristianSchools has gone viral itself, creating a firestorm of reaction with many of the comments in support of Christian education.

In the original tweet, Times reporter Dan Levin says he's writing about the #ExposeChristianSchools hashtag and says, "I'd like to hear about your experience and its impact on your life."

After a number of tweets questioned his apparent slant, he changed his tweet Friday morning saying he's interested in positive accounts as well. "I'm writing about the response to it and want to hear about all experiences, including positive stories/impact about your time in school."

There's been a lot of negative media coverage lately on Christian schools. The Left became angry when it learned Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, would be teaching at a Christian school that adheres to biblical principles on sexuality. Consequently, activists for the LGBTQ agenda started targeting Christian schools using the #ExposeChristianSchools hashtag.

The mainstream media's rush to judgment against a group of teens from Covington Catholic High School after a fabricated incident in Washington, DC only served to escalate the attacks against Christian education.

CBN News reached out to Levin, whose Twitter account says he covers young America "and the issues they care about." He has not yet responded to our inquiry.

So far, more than 9,000 people have responded to Levin's tweets.

Positive responses toward Christian school include this one from Stephen Russ, who wrote, "Attended a christian school, got an incredible education, missed out on the unhealthy effects of the public education system, and i use my education every day. Thankful for my education!"



Then there was this one from Meg Locey, who tweeted, "I went to Catholic school from pre-k to 12th grade. I wouldn't change a thing. I learned in a loving environment. My schools were amazing and each day was a fun lesson. The Bible and my faith were integral to my education, but so was being a strong woman and a loving person."

Here are a few more grateful Christian school supporters from Twitter:

My children attend a Christian school. Teachers teach fundamentals much better than in public school.

25y/o. It saved my life from severe depression, escapism w/ alcohol/pot etc. Was lost in public school. Went to a Christian college, able to explore ideas I hadn't rly been exposed to, had support, became a Christian. Many fam & friends noted a change in me. Forever grateful. — Christina Solensten (@csolensten2) January 25, 2019

Not all responses have been positive, however. Take for instance, this one from Meredith Stark:

She tweeted, "I went to a conservative Christian school from age 5 to 12. I was bullied constantly for birth defects, was told I asked too many questions and should be 'quiet and sweet like the other girls' and was publicly shamed and punished for praying in the 'incorrect fashion.'"

CBN News reached out to the Association of Christian Schools International, which said in a statement it was "saddened but not altogether surprised by some of the misunderstanding and misrepresentation stemming from recent reporting on Christian schools."

"In this country and around the world, Christian schools seek to provide rounded education anchored in historic, orthodox faith that prepares students to be tomorrow's citizens of the world—people of character, compassion, and excellence," the association wrote.