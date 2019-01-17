'Like Father Like Son': Rescued from Abortion, Pro-Life Leader Lives the Power of Adoption With His Own Adopted Son

Thousands of pro-life activists will rally at the nation's capital to wage war on abortion this week. January 18 is the 46th annual March for Life event in Washington, DC.

But before the activists even take a step, they'll take a knee in prayer.

Thursday night is the "One Voice DC" prayer rally, which focuses on praying for the end of abortion in America. The event begins at 7 PM ET and is hosted by the Radiance Foundation.

For Ryan Bomberger, the organization's founder, the fight against abortion is personal.

"My biological mother was raped. Despite her pain, she chose life," Bomberger says in a video on the Radiance Foundation's website. "Many say I should have been aborted."

Bomberger was adopted and grew up to earn a full-ride scholarship, achieve a masters degree, become a loving father and husband, and win an Emmy award. He has dedicated his life to ending abortion, knowing he, like many others, could have been killed in the womb.

While Bomberger has achieved notable success through the Radiance Foundation, his pro-life values have molded the very fabric of his family. He too adopted a son.

"This was one of the most special moments I've ever had fighting the violence of abortion. At our annual OneVoiceDC.com event last year, I was able to share the story, as an adoptee and adoptive father, of my own adopted son, Justice," he said in an Instagram post that reflected on last year's prayer event.

"Celebrating the courage of his birthmom and praying for him to be able to live out his God-given purpose, on stage, was deeply moving for me and I pray for many others. Some of the BEST things in life are unplanned! Like father, like son. Both adopted and loved!" Bomberger added.

Now, Bomberger encourages other families through an outreach of the Radiance Foundation called "Adopted and Loved."

"Adoption is an act of love, hope, and justice. It helps restore what was broken...biology isn't the strongest bond–love is," the organization's website says.

You can find out more about Bomberger's work at the One Voice DC prayer event. Click here for more info.

