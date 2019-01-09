Planned Parenthood Finally Admits Abortion Really Is Its Core Mission

In what came as a surprise to zero pro-life activists, Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen finally acknowledged Tuesday that abortion isn't just a service the organization provides, but is the core mission.

Dr. Wen was responding on Twitter to a Buzzfeed article titled, "Planned Parenthood President Wants To Focus On Nonabortion Health Care."

"I am always happy to do interviews, but these headlines completely misconstrue my vision for Planned Parenthood," she said. "First, our core mission is providing, protecting, and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care. We will never back down from that fight - it's a fundamental human right and women's lives are at stake."

Dr. Wen's statements cut against Planned Parenthood's repeated narrative that abortion represents just 3% of its services. One of the biggest misconceptions is that the organization provides essential health care like mammograms.

"Planned Parenthood talks about mammograms all the time, that they actually refer people to mammograms, but they don't do any. None of their facilities actually are licensed to do mammograms," Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told CBN News in 2015.

"There has been the argument that Planned Parenthood is all about women's health. Planned Parenthood is actually the single largest provider of abortion in the entire country," he added.

In reality, Planned Parenthood performs approximately 330,000 abortions per year, which is about 30 percent of all abortions in the country.

The Washington Post also said Planned Parenthood's claim that abortions only make up three percent of their services is inaccurate.

"The 3 percent figure that Planned Parenthood uses is misleading, comparing abortion services to every other service that it provides. The organization treats each service -- pregnancy test, STD test, abortion, birth control -- equally. Yet there are obvious differences between a surgical (or even medical) abortion, and offering a urine (or even blood) pregnancy test. These services are not all comparable in how much they cost or how extensive the service or procedure is."