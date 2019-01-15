SURVEY: Millennials Don't Like Roe v. Wade When They Find Out What It Really Allows

A majority of millennials support the reversal of Supreme Court decisions that have idolized abortion on demand, according to a new study commissioned by Students for Life of America, the nation's largest pro-life student organization.

The Institute for Pro-Life Advancement at Students for Life of America noted in their paper 2019 View of Millennials on abortion legality, Roe, and Planned Parenthood, "not only are Millennials the largest voting bloc in America, but they are also the target market of abortion vendors."

The survey of 18-to-34-year-olds found only 7 percent who support unrestricted, federally funded abortion. It also found widespread ignorance about the effect of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton.

Among the survey's key findings:

7 of 10 Millennials support limits on abortion through specific policies like parental notification, limiting abortions later in pregnancy like at 5 months of pregnancy, and opposition to government funding of abortion.

Only 7 percent shared the position of the Democratic Party Platform – abortion without any exceptions and funded by tax dollars.

More Millennials than not support Roe's reversal. Asked directly about support for overturning Roe and returning abortion to the states, 41 percent supported Roe's reversal.

65 percent of Millennials support the right to vote on abortion-related policy and want a voice on abortion policy.

56 percent of Millennials, oppose selling Chemical Abortion drugs online or dropping the requirement for a physical exam because of the risks to women.

By about a 3 to 1 margin (48 percent to 17 percent), Millennials said they preferred that their tax monies went to Federally Qualified Health Centers rather than the abortion giant, Planned Parenthood.

51 percent said they opposed Roe when they understood it allows for abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy.

According to the survey's executive summary, the youngest generation of adults in America are widely uninformed about Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton.

The adults in the survey were initially asked about their overall support or opposition to these cases, in which 4-in-10 adults supported Roe and Doe in some capacity, compared to 12% who opposed the two cases. Nearly half of the respondents simply shrugged their shoulders and reported their opinion "depended" (21%) or they were "unsure" (27%) of their opinion.

After a series of factual statements regarding Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, respondents were asked again about their opinions of the two cases. The most significant change came from those who opposed the two cases. Initially, just 12% of millennials opposed Roe and Doe. After the question series, the opposition jumped 29-points to 41% opposing Roe and Doe.

SFLA President Kristan Hawkins noted the need for education on the issue in a Washington Times op-ed.

"Especially as we talk with Millennials, who are often outside the political structure of Washington DC, the anti-abortion movement must be clear on what we are advancing and its impact on mothers, the preborn and taxpayers," Hawkins noted.

"Elected officials who want to engage in life-affirming legislation should take note that millennial voters are listening when you compassionately address the specifics of life in law," she wrote.

The survey was conducted in early January by WomanTrend, a division of The Polling Company, among 400 adults. They self-identified as 18 percent Republican, 20 percent Democrat and 56 percent politically independent, with 52 percent women and 48 percent men. The survey had a margin of error of 4.9 percent.