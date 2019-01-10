'Thank You for Making Me the Happiest Man in the World': Tim Tebow Engaged to Miss Universe 2017 

Sorry ladies! Tim Tebow is officially off the market after proposing to girlfriend, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

People Magazine reports the former NFL quarterback popped the question to Nel-Peters Wednesday at his family's farm near Jacksonville, Florida.

Tebow and Nel-Peters both announced the news on Instagram.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow wrote in his post. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Nel-Peters was Miss South Africa before winning Miss Universe in 2017.

"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you!" she posted.