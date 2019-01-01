'The Bible Did Not Burn': Man's Bible Untouched by Fire That Destroyed Home

Charles House woke up Friday to the smell of his burning home.

Fox News reports that the fire destroyed everything except his Bible. While some would call it a Christmas Miracle, House isn't that surprised.

House told local news that it's confirmation of God's word.

"He said His word would not perish, and the Bible did not burn," House said. "It was scorched, but it did not burn."

House added, "You can take it away, but you can never stop His word. I'm a witness to that right now. Seeing that Bible, in the middle of that fire ... it didn't burn that Bible."

A fire marshal investigated the cause of the flames and discovered that dangerous wiring in the home sparked the blaze.

Dozens of strangers have donated money to House through a GoFundMe account. So far, he is just a few hundred dollars away from achieving his goal of $5,000.

"It's a blessing," he said. "I can't stop saying that because it's a blessing. Thank God."