Joni Eareckson Tada Hospitalized During Cancer Recovery 

Joni Eareckson Tada, an internationally known advocate for people with disabilities, has been hospitalized as she continues her fight against breast cancer.



Tada, 69, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in November 2018 and recently completed a series of radiation treatments, but is facing severe health challenges, according to her organization Joni and Friends.



For 40 years, Joni and Friends has provided the hope of the Gospel and practical resources to people impacted by disability around the globe.



The announcement about Tada's health was made Wednesday by the organization in a post on their Facebook page.

"The earnest prayer of a righteous person has great power and produces wonderful results." -James 5:16," the Facebook post read. "As many of you know, Joni Eareckson Tada recently completed a series of radiation treatments for a recurrence of cancer. In the weeks following, Joni has been challenged with significant pain issues, including most recently, difficulty with breathing."



"With these concerns escalating, and Joni's inability to get the sleep needed for recovery, she has been hospitalized for observation and medical oversight. Knowing the truth of that promise of James 5:16, Joni and Ken would be most grateful for your prayers today. As they express confidence that God is in control, the support of prayerful concern would be deeply appreciated," the post continued.



"So... please join us in praying without ceasing!" the post concluded.

Updates regarding Joni's health and progress will be posted to the Joni and Friends blog on the Joni and Friends website. Well-wishers are invited to post assurances of their prayers and encouragement to Joni and her husband, Ken.



