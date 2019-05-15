AL Governor Signs Sweeping Abortion Ban Into Law: 'Every Life Is a Sacred Gift from God'

The governor of Alabama has signed the toughest abortion bill in the country into law. Gov. Kay Ivey says the bill stands as a powerful statement to Alabamians' deeply held belief that every life is from God.

"To the bill's many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians' deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God," the Republican governor said in a statement.

The bill makes abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony, punishable to 10 to 99 years or life in prison by the abortion provider.

There's no exception for rape or incest, only for the woman's health being at serious risk.

The law doesn't go into effect for six months but is expected to face legal challenges to stop it.

And that's the goal – to go to the Supreme Court to overthrow Roe versus Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

"The sponsors of this bill believe that it is time, once again, for the US Supreme Court to revisit this important matter, and they believe this act may bring about the best opportunity for this to occur," Ivey said.

"Roe is destined to become a historical footnote," one of the law's supporters said.

Meanwhile, Louisiana is moving toward passing a bill which would outlaw abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated he'll sign the bill.

Several other states have already passed heartbeat bills, though none have gone into effect.

The bills, along with Democratic measures protecting abortions in other states, could make abortion a major issue in the 2020 elections.

