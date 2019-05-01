Brutal Storm Unleashes Damage Across US, 25 Reported Tornadoes, Flooding, More to Come

A brutal storm system bringing tornadoes, heavy rains and flooding to the country is slowly moving through the central US.

ABC News reports the system caused a tornado outbreak, hurling 25 twisters across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas.

Within the last 24 hours, 73 damaging storm reports have been released from Texas to Illinois.

Meteorologists say the system is ongoing with more severe storms and flooding expected to potentially affect 13 million people from northeastern Texas to Missouri today.

The damage so far has left multiple buildings damaged, power outages, and flooding. Over 30,000 homes and businesses were without power early Wednesday in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, according to poweroutage.us.

In Oklahoma, a tornado left two people injured and structural damage to several homes.

MUST WATCH: Drone follows a tornado crossing through Oklahoma earlier today. pic.twitter.com/U7FlfBvlAX — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) April 30, 2019

In Texas, a tornado ripped through the Red River community of Charlie. A farmer reportedly lost close to 300 peach trees to the storm according to Weather.com.

Another great look at this tornado, after it moved into Byers, Texas. pic.twitter.com/zCQOfwivoi — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 30, 2019

In Kansas, a tornado left a church damaged while 65mph winds and heavy rains left damage and flooding in Davenport, Iowa.