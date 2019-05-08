Children in Philadelphia Muslim Society Video: 'We Will Chop Off Their Heads for Allah'

Alarming video showing Muslim children standing together as a group saying they would sacrifice themselves and kill as members of the "army of Allah" has emerged from an Islamic center located in Philadelphia, PA.

Fox News reports the Muslim American Society (MAS) Islamic Center in Philadelphia posted the video to its Facebook page celebrating "Ummah Day" in which young children wearing Palestinian scarves sang and read poetry about killing for Allah and the mosque in Jerusalem.

The watchdog group, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), alerted the network to the video.

"These are not isolated incidents; they are happening in major centers of the country – including in Pennsylvania," MEMRI said in a statement.

In a post to his Facebook page, Evangelist Franklin Graham asked his followers, "Should this concern us? You bet it, should!"

"A video of young children being indoctrinated for radical Islam was posted on the Muslim American Society in Philadelphia's Facebook page. The kids were saying: "We will sacrifice our souls without hesitation;" "We will chop off their heads;" "We will lead the army of Allah;" "We will subject them to eternal torture," Graham wrote.

"Should this concern us? You bet it should! This is how terrorists and suicide bombers are made. The watchdog group, Middle East Media Research Institute warned, 'These are not isolated incidents; they are happening in major centers of the country–including in Pennsylvania.' Our country needs to wake up—this evil is being taught right under our noses, spreading darkness to the next generation," the evangelist concluded.

The MAS has 42 chapters in the United States and one in the United Kingdom, according to the MEMRI website.

The MAS website says its mission is to "move people to strive for God-consciousness, liberty, and justice, and to convey Islam with utmost clarity," and that its vision is "a virtuous and just American society."