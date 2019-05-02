Democrat Rep. Defends Abortion: 'Some Kids Are Unwanted, You Kill Them Now or You Kill Them Later'

"Kill them now or you kill them later," are the words that came from the mouth of Alabama State Rep. John Rogers as Democrats and Republicans debated the passage of a bill Tuesday that virtually banned abortion in the state of Alabama.

Rogers, a Democrat, argued that the decision to allow a child to live is a "woman's choice" and that some children are simply unwanted.

"I'm not about to be a male telling a woman what to do with her body," he said. "Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them into the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or kill them later."

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) on abortion: "Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later" pic.twitter.com/dxPg6X759h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

He also specifically advocated killing children who are "retarded" and "half deformed."

Democrat Alabama State Representative John Rogers advocates for abortion by highlighting "retarded" and "half deformed" babiespic.twitter.com/v6jmWnIbpK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 2, 2019

"Some parents can't handle a child with problems. It could be retarded. It might have no arms and no legs," Rogers added, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

Conservatives strongly condemned Rogers' statements.

Donald Trump Jr. called the remarks "truly sickening."

"This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion," he said, referring to a Virginia governor who suggested that some babies should be allowed to die right after they are born.

"Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we've seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening," he continued.

This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion. Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we've seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening. https://t.co/KchZfqvQMK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 1, 2019

Republican Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne, who is challenging Sen. Doug Jones in 2020 for his Senate seat, tweeted:

"It's an abomination that Alabama has a Senator in @DougJones who is unabashedly pro-abortion & refuses to stand up to this type of extremism from members of his party in defense of innocent human life. Alabama deserves a 100% pro-life voice representing us in the US Senate."

It's an abomination that Alabama has a Senator in @DougJones who is unabashedly pro-abortion & refuses to stand up to this type of extremism from members of his party in defense of innocent human life. Alabama deserves a 100% pro-life voice representing us in the US Senate. https://t.co/Mpz5EbXhaI — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) May 2, 2019

Daily Caller reporter Henry Rogers also spoke out saying Rogers "is sick in the head."

This man is sick in the head. Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/M61hkRclHV — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 1, 2019

Despite Rogers' comments and protests from other Democrats, the Alabama state House overwhelmingly approved HB 314, also known as the Human Life Protection Act.

It now moves to the state Senate.

The measure makes abortion a Class A felony and attempted abortion a Class C felony.

Alabama State Rep. Terri Collins (R) said the bill is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.

"The heart of this bill is to confront a decision that was made by the courts in 1973 that said the baby in a womb is not a person," he said.