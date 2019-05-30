Miracle Preemie Is Smallest Survivor Ever, Fueling Pro-Life Argument that 'Science Is Pro-Life'

When she was born, the baby girl weighed as much as an apple – just 8.6 ounces. She was only expected to live for about one hour, but miraculously, she survived.

Over time, the micro-preemie baby gained weight and nurses gave her a name – Saybie.

Now little Saybie has officially been recognized as the smallest baby ever known to have survived, according to the "Tiniest Babies Registry" maintained by the University of Iowa.

One nurse at the hospital calls Saybie "an absolute miracle," explaining, "We don't use that word lightly."

The hospital has revealed that Saybie was born in December, just 23 weeks and 3 days into her mother's 40-week pregnancy. Doctors had performed an emergency C-section because the mother's life was in immediate danger.



This is a picture of Saybie at 23 weeks gestation (AP photo)

"It was the scariest day of my life," her mother recalls. "They told my husband we had about an hour with her and that she was going to pass away. But that hour turned into two hours, which turned into a day, which turned into a week."

Pro-lifers argue that if doctors and nurses can provide the care needed for a baby as young as 23 weeks gestation to survive, then why is abortion ok? They say Saybie is the latest proof that unborn babies are human beings with the right to life.

Pro-choicers use arguments like, "it's just a clump of cells," "it's only part of the mother's body," or "abortions are needed when the mother's life is at risk."

But Saybie was a fully formed, distinctly separate human being after just 23 weeks of pregnancy, born to a mother whose life was at risk.

Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America says Saybie is proof that science is on the side of the pro-life cause.

Tammi Dyer Bauske writes on Twitter, "Prayers for baby Saybie. 23 weeks!! Less than 9 ounces! Looks like a baby to me. Not at all like a 'clump of cells' or 'parasite'. #ProLife #EndAbortionNow #ChooseLife #JesusLovesTheLittleChildren"

️Prayers for baby Saybie. 23 weeks!! Less than 9 ounces! Looks like a baby to me. Not at all like a 'clump of cells' or 'parasite'. #ProLife #EndAbortionNow #ChooseLife #JesusLovesTheLittleChildren https://t.co/WoP3BRHoXW — Tammi Dyer Bauske (@TammiBauske) May 29, 2019

KevinMNicholson writes on Twitter, "Baby Saybie: born at 23 weeks, not even 6 months. The angry left often accuses conservatives of being anti-science, yet those same people try to argue that other babies the same age as Saybie aren't human. #ProLife is pro-science and pro-reality."

Baby Saybie: born at 23 weeks, not even 6 months. The angry left often accuses conservatives of being anti-science, yet those same people try to argue that other babies the same age as Saybie aren't human. #ProLife is pro-science and pro-reality.https://t.co/2nT7BJqGUq — Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) May 30, 2019

Baby Saybie's family gave permission to share the story, but wanted to stay anonymous.

Her story has been told in a video released by Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns. One nurse said, "We could see her strength even when the other people on the team couldn't. She's a miracle, that's for sure."

More than five months later, Saybie has now gone home as a healthy baby, weighing five pounds. Pro-lifers say it's a true testimony to the legitimacy of fetal heartbeat abortion bans that have been passed by numerous states this year.

Twitterer Dan Proft says, "In defense of Heartbeat bills around the nation, I call Baby Saybie as my first witness. #prolife."

In defense of Heartbeat bills around the nation, I call Baby Saybie as my first witness. #prolife https://t.co/nBKYBTKT0m — Dan Proft (@DanProft) May 30, 2019

TO HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD ON ABORTION GO HERE TO PROTECT THE UNBORN.