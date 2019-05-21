NFL Star Benjamin Watson Blasts Alyssa Milano Over Abortion: 'IGNORANCE, RACISM...or Both'

NFL star, father of seven, and vocal pro-life activist Benjamin Watson called out actress Alyssa Milano for suggesting that Georgia's new heartbeat abortion ban will hurt black women in America.

Milano, who is urging celebrities to boycott Georgia over the pro-life law, appeared on CNN last week to explain why she believes the law "will affect the communities of color more than anything."

"I feel like any woman of privilege that lives in one of these states — if this goes through — they're gonna be able to travel to a state to get a safe reproductive health care," she told Chris Cuomo. "But for the women of color, for the women that are marginalized, for the women that are low-income communities, for the women that are most at-risk, this bill will be catastrophic."

Watson called out Milano directly on Sunday.

" [For Alyssa Milano] to claim that giving MORE children of color the right to be born will negatively affect 'women of color' reveals IGNORANCE, RACISM or some combination of both," Watson blasted.

"Our children and families are capable of greatness and lies like this harm our future. [Notes:Don't] patronize us," he added.

This is not the first time Watson has blasted pro-abortion activists for promoting abortions in the black community.

In 2017, he said African-Americans are being "exterminated" by the abortion industry, which was one of the goals of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger.

"I do know that blacks kind of represent a large portion of the abortions, and I do know that honestly the whole idea with Planned Parenthood and Sanger in the past was to exterminate blacks, and it's kind of ironic that it's working," Watson said in an hour-long interview with the Turning Point Pregnancy Resource Center. http://turningpointfriends.org/ben-watson-part-one/

"We (as minorities) support candidates, and overwhelmingly support the idea of having Planned Parenthood and the like, and yet, that is why she created it," he said.

He then urged the black community to take responsibility for aborting their children.

"We sit here and talk about advancing the black agenda, whatever that means, we talk about our interests, and what's important to us — like having political power and advancement and all those things — and then we are turning around and we are killing our children," Watson said. "And we are buying the lie that it's our personal decision to make."