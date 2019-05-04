Saturday's 'Alive from New York' to Feature Live 4D Ultrasound in NYC's Times Square

On Saturday, Focus on the Family will present what has been billed as the largest pro-life event ever to be held in New York City's Times Square.

The event called "Alive from New York" is designed to celebrate the sanctity of human life, marvel at the wonder of human development in the womb, and encourage advocacy for women facing unplanned pregnancies and the preborn.

The move was launched in response to New York state's radical new abortion law that allows abortion of viable babies right up until the moment of birth.

The event will feature live music and inspirational speeches from special guests, as well as abortion survivors. The highlight will be a live 4D ultrasound presented on massive digital screens in Times Square.

Scheduled speakers for the event include: Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood clinic director whose story became the movie "Unplanned"; Alveda King, Civil Rights activist and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York; Phil Stacey, musician and American Idol finalist; Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family; Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life; Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List; and Carter Conlon, senior pastor of the Times Square Church.

You can watch the live-stream of the event beginning at 2:30 pm.

As CBN News reported, earlier this week three companies denied Focus on the Family's request to lease space on the jumbotrons in Times Square.

"It's a confirmation of what we've long known. There are many people who don't want the world to see these images of pre-born life because the abortion industry is predicated on a lie -- namely that a baby is just a blob of tissue inside the womb. It's not. It's a baby," Jim Daly, the ministry's president wrote on his online blog.

"In response to this flat-out discrimination, we've decided to bring in our own digital billboards," he continued. "In other words, the show will go on!"

