Warning: Christians Will Be 'Forced to Violate Their Beliefs' if Equality Act Passes

Males identifying as females and using women's locker rooms. Faith-based adoption and foster agencies required to place children with same-sex couples. Florists and bakers forced to fill orders for same-sex weddings. Critics say these are just a few of the potential results if The Equality Act becomes law.

"Every American should be treated with dignity and respect, but our laws need to protect the Constitutionally guaranteed rights that we have," says Greg Baylor from Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian organization which advocates for religious freedom.

ADF is currently handling cases in numerous states where laws like The Equality Act already exist.

If The Equality Act passes, Baylor says, "we will see a proliferation of instances where Christians and others are being coerced to violate their beliefs in order to comply with such a law."

While introducing the bill, Democrat lawmakers talked about making the protection of same-sex individuals a priority over other Constitutional freedoms.



"We cannot allow claims of religious freedom to be used to discriminate against an LGBT individual," said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI).

Mat Staver, the founder of Liberty Counsel, talks with Pat Robertson about The Equality Act, which Staver calls "a dangerous threat to religious freedom," on Tuesday's 700 Club.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) added, "It makes a difference when any level of government or any corporation says that this discriminatory behavior and action is wrong. It makes a difference and it provides those of us in our community – the LGBT community – with the tools that we need to fight back."

In requiring things like faith-based adoption agencies to place children with same-sex couples, opponents fear religious liberty cases will pop up all over the country.

"Some of the things in The Equality Act are very disturbing and alarming as far as what they could do to Christian values in this country, so we're certainly keeping a pulse on it," said Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA).