'We Will Only Get Louder': Pro-Lifers Plan Major Rally to Respond to Dem Who Harassed, Threatened Teens

Pro-life activists will rally in Philadelphia Friday in response to a viral video of state Rep. Brian Sims (D-PA) harassing and threatening to dox teenagers and elderly women who were silently praying outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

"I suggested on Twitter that we organize a massive rally at that very same Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia," said the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh.

"I thought it would be good to show Sims and everyone else that we are not going to sit back submissively while pro-lifers are abused for speaking out in defense of the unborn. Happily, this rally is now becoming a reality. Minutes after I sent that tweet, a number of pro-life groups reached out to help organize. Several prominent conservative voices expressed their desire to be a part of the effort. Hundreds of people said they would like to attend."

The pro-lifers will rally at 11 a.m. on Friday outside the Planned Parenthood clinic on 1144 Locust St in Philadelphia.

Leading pro-life activists including Abby Johnson, Lila Rose, Graham Allen, and many others will attend.

They also invited Rep. Sims to come to the event and bring his camera with him.

"If Sims wants to show up with his camera again, any one of us would be more than happy to engage with him. I know he prefers to target elderly women and teenage girls, but now he'll have the opportunity to pick on someone his own size. The lesson here is simple: If you try to intimidate us into silence, we will only get louder," Walsh said.

Graham Allen also extended an invitation to Sims, saying, "Since you won't come to be sir...I will respectfully come to you!"

Hey @BrianSimsPA Myself, @MattWalshBlog @AbbyJohnson @LilaGraceRose @LiveAction and more would love to see you and your camera at your favorite @PPFA building in Philly on Friday at 11AM. Since you won't come to me sir...I will respectfully come to you!#BabyLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/EE5wvwItEx — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 7, 2019

Abby Johnson encourages those who cannot attend Friday's event to rally outside of their local abortion clinics.

I have an idea. Let's collaborate to show up outside of every abortion clinic in this country on Friday, May 10. Let's show these abortion supporters that: 1. We won't be bullied. 2. We will continue to stand against the abortion clinics who bully children til death. Who's in? — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) May 7, 2019

Sims caused a firestorm Monday when he posted a video of himself harassing pro-life women outside that Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Philadelphia.

Push back against Planned Parenthood protestors, PLEASE! They prey on young women, they use white privilege, & shame. They're racist, classist, bigots who NEED & DESERVE our righteous opposition. Push back, please! #YouAreStrongEnough https://t.co/rYQOiAhC0D — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 2, 2019

"I've got a hundred dollars for anyone who can identify these three," he said while pointing the camera to several teens and an adult woman.

"So look, a bunch of white people standing outside of Planned Parenthood shaming people. There's nothing Christian about what you're doing. Nothing Christian at all about what you're doing. Nothing Christian, or loving, or godly about what you're doing," Sims said.

"We're actually just praying for babies," responded Ashley Garecht, who later told Tucker Carlson Tonight that the ordeal was "a shocking experience."

Garecht said Sims was yelling specifically at her teenage daughters and their friend.

"I moved myself in between him and the girls," she explained, adding that she is praying for the congressman.

The video also shows Sims repeatedly trying to put his camera in an elderly woman's face as she was silently praying near the abortion clinic. The woman is seen trying to hide her face from the camera, but Rep. Sims follows her and calls her "disgusting" as she paces back and forth.

Sims posted another video to his Twitter Tuesday apologizing to Planned Parenthood for being so "aggressive." He did not apologize to the women and children but vowed to continue to defend abortion.