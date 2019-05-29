Why Churches Fail: Stephen Lentz Explains Why Pastors Are Often Ill-Equipped to Handle the 'Business' of Church

Most pastors say they entered the ministry to "help people" and to "preach the word of God."

But the reality is up to 90% of a pastor's time is spent on things that have nothing to do with those noble goals.

Instead, they spend their time caught up in the "business" of running a church. Stephen Lentz, a church pastor who's also a lawyer, says the average pastor is ill-equipped to handle the pressures and responsibilities running a church. And that's why many of them fail.

Gordon Robertson talks with Stephen Lentz about his book, The Business of Church: The Concise Business Handbook for Pastors on Friday's 700 Club.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Lentz offers a practical guide for pastors in his book, The Business of Church: The Concise Business Handbook for Pastors.

