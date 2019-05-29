Displaying 30+ Stories
Why Churches Fail: Stephen Lentz Explains Why Pastors Are Often Ill-Equipped to Handle the 'Business' of Church

05-29-2019
CBN News
Most pastors say they entered the ministry to "help people" and to "preach the word of God." 

But the reality is up to 90% of a pastor's time is spent on things that have nothing to do with those noble goals.

Instead, they spend their time caught up in the "business" of running a church. Stephen Lentz, a church pastor who's also a lawyer, says the average pastor is ill-equipped to handle the pressures and responsibilities running a church. And that's why many of them fail.

Gordon Robertson talks with Stephen Lentz about his book, The Business of Church: The Concise Business Handbook for Pastors on Friday's 700 Club.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Lentz offers a practical guide for pastors in his book, The Business of Church: The Concise Business Handbook for Pastors.

Additional information and contact information for Senior Counsel Stephen Lentz can be found at http://www.stephendlentz.com/.

