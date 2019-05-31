Wife of NFL Quarterback Nick Foles Shares Devastating Miscarriage News

When Superbowl MVP, Nick Foles, missed the Organized Team Activities for his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, due to a “personal reason,” many of his fans feared the worst. Shortly after this announcement, Foles’ wife, Tori revealed the heartbreaking ordeal of losing her 15-week-old baby through a miscarriage at the weekend.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Tori explained that on Sunday, having suffered a “rough couple days fighting a “virus” of some sort,” she went into extremely early labor with their second child.

“Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy,” Tori wrote. “To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process.”

Tori has written a beautiful heartfelt post explaining what we have gone through this last week. We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers. 2 Cor 12:9 Please read:https://t.co/7rmPG2BYAG — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 30, 2019

The 28-year-old noted that she later found out she had “contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood,” which led to her acute illness.

Through the devastation of such a horrific loss, Tori talked openly about how she and Nick were navigating through the pain with God by their side.

“The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good,” she wrote. “We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true.”

Through the experience, the Foles’ also noted that their compassion has grown for those who have been through the excruciating pain of miscarriage.

“We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance,” she wrote. “We know they all happen very differently.”

The couple, who have a young daughter, are now home and recovering from the ordeal.

“Many thanks to everyone who has reached out to us and who has been praying for us,” Tori wrote. Also a heartfelt thank you to Baptist Beaches hospital staff in maternity. What an incredible team of doctors and nurses that took care of us the last 4 days.”

Many responded to the post with words of prayer and comfort.

“Oh Tori I’m so sorry you are walking through this,” replied sportscaster, Samantha Ponder. “I’m so glad you know you’re not alone. You are an incredible, strong and courageous mama… thank you for sharing your story and being so vulnerable. Praying for peace and love for your whole family. We’re always here for you.”

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Emmanuel Acho added that he “will continue to be praying” for the couple.

“God’s works in mysterious ways but your faith and strength is admirable,” one football fan wrote. “God bless you and Nick.”

Please keep Nick and Tori Foles in your prayers during this difficult time.