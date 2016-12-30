2016's Top Stories of Revival

Stories of God on the move were abundant in 2016.

From North Carolina to Iran, thousands encountered God and experienced revival.

Despite terrorism, wars, and a rocky presidential election, God showed up in some of the most unlikely places at the most unlikely times.

CBN News followed these waves of revival throughout 2016. Here's our top picks.

1. Ministry in Iran Seeing Revival, Converts

Iran is one of the most dangerous places on earth to be a Christian. However, hundreds of Iranian and Afghan Muslims are coming to Christ despite the very real threat of violent persecution or death.

Elam Ministries reported that more than 200 Iranians and Afghans were baptized just outside Iran. Doing so inside the country could mean death.

Years ago there were only a few thousand Christians in Iran, today that number is in the hundreds of thousands.

2. Revival Touches Uganda's Oldest Tribe

For the first time in centuries, a remote African tribe called the Batwa Pygmies is being introduced to Jesus Christ. The tribe had a long tradition of practicing witch craft and dark arts while living in the jungle.

However, when they were forced to flee their jungle home they found hope in the gospel.

3. Could West Virginia Revival Spark End- Time Awakening?

Many are calling it the greatest spiritual awakening in southern West Virginia history.

A large sports complex in the small coal-mining town of Williamson, West Virginia, was filled to the rafters with people crying out for God for weeks.

It all started when Tennessee evangelist Matt Hartley visited a local church for what was supposed to be a three-day revival service but it just kept going. Attendees said they had not seen anything like it, but it was nothing short of a move by God.

4. NC Revival Just Keeps on Going

This revival began on Mother’s Day but people are still talking about what God did months later. It all started in New Hope Church in ??? but the revival quickly outgrew the church and had to move to a tent. Thousands showed up night after night from across the country seeking God. Many said they had not seen a revival that big since Billy Graham's famous crusades decades ago.

5. Muslim Refugees Turning to Christ in Greece

Athens, Greece is no stranger to economic crisis but despite the chaos and turmoil, revival is spreading. Not only are Muslim refugees coming to Christ, they are also sharing the gospel across the land.

Christian leader David Crabb tells the story of Javad, an Iranian Muslim convert who now plants churches in Athens.

6. Rejected by Mosques, Muslim Refugees in the UK Turn to Christ

Muslims seeking asylum in the United Kingdom are converting to Christianity at a parish church in the English Midlands. The UK publication reports that three to four Muslim migrants accept Christ each week at St. Mark's church in Stoke-on-Trent.

Some say they were first turned away from local mosques even though they were homeless and needed help.