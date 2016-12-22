Prince Charles: Rise of Religious Persecution 'Beyond All Belief'

The Prince delivered BBC Radio 4's "Thought for the Day," and turned it into a plea for the world to do something about religious persecution.

Prince Charles said he recently spoke to a Syrian priest who taught him that for many Christians, faith is a "choice between life and death."

"He told me of mass kidnappings in parts of Syria and Iraq and how he feared that Christians will be driven out en mass out of lands described in the Bible," the prince told his radio audience. "He thought it quite possible there will be no Christians in Iraq within five years."

Prince Charles was born in the shadow of World War II and views what is happening today as an "evil" reflection of the bloodshed that took place just a generation ago.

"This has deeply disturbing echoes of the dark days of the 1930s," he said. "I was born in 1948, just after the end of World War Two, in which my parents' generation had fought and died in a battle against intolerance, monstrous extremism and an inhuman attempt to exterminate the Jewish population of Europe."

"We owe it to those who suffered and died so horribly not to repeat the horrors of the past," he added.