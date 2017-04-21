Blasphemy Charges Against Jakarta's Christian Governor Dropped

Find out what may happen now that blasphemy charges have been dropped against Jakarta's Christian governor by watching Gary Lane's full interview with reporter Lucille Talusan above.

The Christian governor of Jakarta is free from charges of blasphemy against the Koran.

At a court appearance Thursday, Indonesian prosecutors decided to end their trial against Basuki Purnama, also know as Ahok.

The decision came just one day after he lost his gubernatorial bid against the former minister of education.

The politically motivated blasphemy charges came during the campaign when Ahok told Muslims they could vote for him even though he is a Christian.

If he had been convicted, he could have served up to five years in prison.

There's no word on what he plans to do after his current term as Jakarta governor ends later this year. But Ahok has continually stated that his life is in God's hands.