Good TV: God Blessing Taiwan's Christian Media 'Beyond Imagination'

For many years, Taiwanese Christian Media organizations prayed for more effective ways to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ in Taiwan. Now, Good TV developed creative ways to expand their ministry and share the truth with high-tech users.

At a recent celebration gala, CEO and Founder of Good TV Tony Tseng explained how God blessed his ministry beyond imagination.

"When we started the ministry, we didn't have enough equipment. We were lacking people and resources. However, we didn't stop serving this ministry. Eventually, God took us further than we've ever imagined," Tseng said.

In 2016, the Good TV app was downloaded over 47,000 times. Some 65,000 people visited their YouTube Channel regularly for updates. And the Good TV's Facebook Page reached 17,000 followers.

Good TV partner David Pawson is pleased the new technology is being used to reach a younger Taiwanese generation for Christ.

"Now, with [the] Good TV app, you can watch the program anywhere and anytime. This technology surely is a pleasant surprise to me. With the invention of the app, it's all possible now," he said.

Amazed by what the Lord has done, Tseng gives all the thanks to God.

"Father, you are powerful! We humble ourselves to give you praise and thankfulness. Only you could help Good TV to make this far. With you, all things are possible!"

Through prayers and hard work, Good TV today has implemented state-of-the-art platforms to connect with their audience in 2017.

Besides watching it on TV, viewers can now follow the Christian programs on iPads, Android devices, and iPhones. The content is always fresh and new local church leaders sent their blessings and support for the network's future success.

"We need to join the team of Good TV for spread[ing] the word of Jesus. All Glory belongs to Him!"

This is such a milestone for Christian media in Taiwan. Besides praying, all employees of Good TV will continue to serve the Lord by sharing more biblical content. As a result, they are hoping younger Taiwanese will come to know Christ.