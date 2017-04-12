He's Back! Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad to Run Again

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad stunned election officials today when he filed to run in the country's May presidential election, contradicting a recommendation from the nation's Supreme Leader that he stay out of the race.

Ahmadinejad said the comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last September, warning that his candidacy could create division in the country and harm the nation, were "just advice."

Ahmadinejad was the sixth president of Iran from 2005 to 2013.

In September 2010, he caused an international uproar when he told the United Nations General Assembly that most people believe the United States government was behind the 9/11 attacks, and he called for an inquiry.

The UN speech caused several ambassadors to walk out.

In 2005, Ahmadinejad said "Israel must be wiped off the map" and has been criticized for calling the Holocaust "a myth."