ISIS Says Russia Bombing 'a Metro to Hell for the Worshipers of the Cross'

The Interfax news agency says Russian law enforcement agencies are searching for two suspects in the St. Petersburg subway bombing.



The news agency is quoting law enforcement sources as saying that police are looking for a man who is believed to have planted a device that exploded in a subway car on Monday, killing 10 and wounding about 40 others.



Interfax says authorities are also looking for another person suspected of leaving a second bomb at a subway station. That device was discovered and defused by authorities before it went off.

ISIS supporters were praising the attack, according to the website Voactiv.

It reported that an ISIS supporter on the terror group’s al-Minbar online forum wrote, “We ask Allah to bless the operation by the lions of the Caliphate, we ask Allah to kill the Crusaders.”

Another wrote that the bombing created “a metro to hell for the worshipers of the Cross” and claimed that the attacks were revenge for Russia's attacks on ISIS in Syria’s civil war.

Video footage posted on a social media website shows a train with mangled doors standing at the platform.

Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting "Call an ambulance!"

