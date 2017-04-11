Nick Vujicic says Easter Is All about Jesus, Not About Bunnies and Eggs

Evangelist, Nick Vujicic is known around the world as the "limbless evangelist," after he was born without any legs or arms.

In a recent Easter message on Facebook, Nick says that the holiday is about the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, not bunnies and eggs.

"With Easter soon approaching, I want to take the next week to focus on the relentless, comforting love provided to us by Christ Jesus. Many people associate Easter with bunnies and eggs, but I want to take the next week to focus on the sacrifice Christ made for US," Vujicic wrote on Facebook.

"Despite our messy, sinful, human-ness, Jesus sacrificed Himself as an act of real love, so that we may be made whole. I can't wait to go on this journey of experiencing the love of God together."

He then cited Mark 8:31 which reads, "He then began to teach them that the Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and that He must be killed and after three days rise again."

The National Retail Federation also points out that the holiday meant to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ has been increasingly commercialized in the past decade, with Easter spending rising to $18.4 billion in 2017, the highest it has ever been.