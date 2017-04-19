Protesters Killed as Venezuelan Outrage Grows over Failed Socialism

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Venezuela's capital city of Caracas in what was called the "mother of all marches" against socialist president Nicolas Maduro.

Anti-government protests are taking place across the country as people struggle to get their hands on food and other basic necessities for survival.

A 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head while walking near a protest.

And the mayor of the western city of San Cristobal told The Associated Press a 23-year-old woman was killed by gunfire from pro-government groups surrounding protesters there.

Eight people have died since the protests started three weeks ago.



Venezuela's Supreme Court decided to take away the powers of the opposition-controlled Congress. That decision was reversed, but it was too late -- the opposition was already inflamed.

"We are the majority," said Miguel Pizarro, an opposition congressman. "We are many more. And this country, even if they don't want, we will change it. We'll move forward, with lots of strength, lots of conviction, lots of discipline and above all with a lot of peace."

The socialist country is in a severe economic crisis, facing food shortages, triple-digit inflation, and widespread crime.

And there are accusations the Maduro government is becoming a full-blown dictatorship.

The government has put hundreds of protesters in jail and stood by as groups who support the government have violently attacked opposition members of the congress.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is watching the situation closely.

"We are concerned that the government of Maduro is violating its own constitution and is not allowing the opposition to have their voices heard nor allowing them to organize in a way that expresses the views of the Venezuelan people," he said.