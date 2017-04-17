Standing in the Fire: The Untold Story of the Middle East's Courageous Christians

Middle East Christians are standing right in the middle of a blazing inferno of Islamic evil. Even as they fight to survive, the gospel is going forward. It's being shared by an unlikely band of believers, risking their lives to share the faith no matter how hot the fire may get.

Global terrorism is at an all-time high. Millions of Middle East Christians experience brutal persecution for their faith every day. But that's not the whole story.

In the midst of the chaos caused by ISIS and other jihadist factions, a growing number fearless followers of Jesus Christ are risking their own lives to share the gospel.

Some of these courageous Christians are former Muslims, and some were once terrorists.

Former pastor and Middle East Missionary, Tom Doyle, tells their amazing true stories in a new book, Standing in the Fire: Courageous Christians Living in Frightening Times.

One of those true stories is about an ISIS follower in Mosul whose life was radically changed one day when he saw how ISIS had crucified three Christians in his town. Doyle tells CBN News this man was walking around a corner when he stumbled upon the horrific scene.

Even as the Christians were dying, they were singing a song of praise to God. And Doyle says that pierced this young man's heart, turning him from a follower of Islam into a believer in Jesus Christ.

