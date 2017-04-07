Watch and Pray: After Syria Strike, What's Next for the Middle East?

President Trump's surprise attack on Syria's military has made it clear, he won't tolerate a rogue regime using chemical weapons on innocent civilians.

Trump says a response was required because Syria crossed a red line. And he's calling on other nations to help stand for justice and stop the slaughter in that country.

The president says he's seeking God's wisdom in the matter, and CBN CEO Gordon Robertson says that's exactly what America needs most at this time.

"We need to pray for God's wisdom and we also need to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly before the Lord our God," Robertson said.

"Please be in prayer for our leaders, be in prayer for our president, be in prayer for all members of Congress and the Senate. Now more than ever in our troubled world, we need God and we need his wisdom," Robertson said.

So how will Thursday night's strike affect the war in Syria, and the broader Middle East? What can we expect, and what will Russia's next move be?

For more, Robertson spoke with CBN News International Correspondent Gary Lane and our Political Correspondent David Brody on Friday's "700 Club." You can watch that interview above.