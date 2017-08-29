British Girl Forced to Live with Muslim Family

The parents of a five-year year old British Christian girl forced to live with a fundamentalist Muslim family say officials have ignored their plea to allow the child to live with her own family and relatives.

London Times An investigation by the found that the girl's family has begged officials from the London borough of Tower Hamlets for six months to move the girl, who is reported to have become very distraught by the situation.

The Muslim foster family, which was chosen by the borough council, reportedly removed the child's crucifix necklace.

The women also wore full-face veils in the girl's presence, spoke in Arabic and banned her from eating pork.

The child was also expected to eat meals on the floor.

The Times reports Tower Hamlets officials even opposed attempts to place the girl in her grandmother's care.

One city employee who supervised meetings between the girl and her family wrote that she was "very emotional and tearful".

She also told her mother Arabic words she said she was told she must say in order to go to heaven.

A Tower Hamlets spokesman told the Times the borough gives "absolute consideration to our children's background and their cultural identity".

Tower Hamlets has a large number of Muslim residents.

In 2015, the borough's elected Muslim mayor, Lutfur Rahman, was removed from office after he was found guilty of of corrupt and illegal practices.