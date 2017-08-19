Nigeria’s Former President: Get Ready For Second Coming of Jesus Christ

A former Nigerian president has urged Christians to prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, claiming that the end of the world is near.

“You have to be fully prepared for the second coming of our Lord, there is no compromise,” Olusegun Obansanjo said during a speech at a church in southwestern Nigeria on Saturday.

“I have a friend who will always say that when we get to heaven that we will be exhausted praising God and it will be like a prison and will be very boring,” he added, according to News Agency of Nigeria .

But the former Nigerian leader, who served as president from 1999 to 2007, said he hoped singing at church is an indication of what singing with angels in heaven will be like.

“If this is an example of what praising God in heaven will be, then I want to be part of it. If what I have seen here is an indication of how heaven will be, I will like go to heaven,” Obansanjo said. “Jesus Christ came to the world to show us the way to salvation and eternal life. We have a good heritage and we have everything to be proud of.”

As Nigeria reels from economic strife and years of fighting terrorist group Boko Haram, Obansanjo said that God cannot mend the war-torn country unless Nigerians themselves invite Him into their lives.

“We have a lot of things wrong with this country if all Nigerians are sincere,” he told worshipers at the church on Saturday. “Nigeria can be fixed by God but we have to invite Him into our lives. What we have to do about this country is in our hands. God’s grace abounds when we do not abuse it.”

(H/T News Agency of Nigeria)