President Trump: North Korea 'Will be Met With Fire & Fury the World Has Never Seen'

Watch: President Trump promises "fire and fury" if North Korea continues to threaten U.S. with nukes

President Donald Trump delivered a strong message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday after reports surfaced that the rogue nation can put nuclear warheads in ballistic missiles.

"If North Korea makes any more threats, they will be meet with fire and fury the world has never seen," the president said, sitting at a table with his advisors.

President Trump is on day four of a 17-day getaway at his secluded New Jersey golf course that his team is billing as a working vacation.

His statement comes after reports surfaced that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, crossing a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

The U.S. calculated last month that up to 60 nuclear weapons are now controlled by Kim Jong Un. Some independent experts believe the number of bombs is much smaller.

The nuclear progress further raises the stakes for President Trump, who has vowed that North Korea will never be allowed to threaten the United States with nuclear weapons.

