China's Christians Won't Let the Government Stop Them From Teaching Kids About Jesus

Churches in a city in southeastern China have been forced to find other ways to teach their kids about religion since the atheist Communist Party has tightened restrictions on faith education and warned against Christianity's influence.

According to Reuters, Wenzhou is known as "China's Jerusalem" due to its sizable Christian community. When the government outlawed Sunday School earlier this year, Christians in the area began finding ways around it.

Churches have started teaching children in private homes or other venues, started disguising Sunday School as daycare, or moved it to Saturdays, in an effort to keep Christianity alive.

Some Christians said that "the resolve of the community in Wenzhou suggests the party will struggle to exert control over the next generation of the country's 60 million Christians."

World Watch Monitor reports that the provinces of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu, Henan and the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia have also prohibited children from faith activities including summer camp.