Explosion at Russia's St. Petersburg, 10 Hurt

Russian news reports say at least ten people have been injured by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg.

Russian news agencies quoted St. Petersburg's branch of the Emergencies Ministry as saying that a device containing 200 grams of explosives went off on Wednesday at a storage area for customers' bags.

Nobody was killed in the explosion, and it was not immediately clear what the motive for it was.

Russian media reports said the bomb had been hidden in a locker where shoppers leave their belongings in a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain.

"All possible versions of what has happened are being worked on," Alexander Klaus, the head of St Petersburg's investigative committee, told Reuters.

"As of now, it has been established that 10 people were taken to the city's hospitals with injuries. At the moment, the lives of those injured are not under threat."

The Investigative Committee has sent experts to look into the explosion.

It was just earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned U.S. President Donald Trump thanking him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg.

In April, a suicide bombing in the St. Petersburg's subway left 16 people dead and wounded more than 50.

