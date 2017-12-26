US Slashes UN Budget: Will There be More to Come?  

The Trump administration has negotiated big cuts in the United Nations budget.

According to reports, UN spending will be reduced more than $285 million in 2018 and 2019.

There's no word on how big the overall budget is for those years and what, if any, impact this will have on the US contribution to the UN

US ambassador Nikki Haley cited the organization's " inefficiency and overspending" in announcing the funding cuts and she would not let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of."

She also said that while the US Mission to the UN was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to "look at ways to increase the U.N.'s efficiency? while protecting our interests."

Last week, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn the US for acknowledging Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.