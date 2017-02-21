How New Two-Child Policy Is Reshaping China's Future

Young Chinese are changing the future of their nation – in a big way.

Today, many Chinese families are celebrating China's recent decision that ended its one child policy. Couples are now allowed to have two children. Consequently, for many Chinese Millennials, having a bigger family is no longer a dream.

"I've always wanted to have a bigger family," one Chinese Millennial said. "Once I am married, I can't wait to be a mom, not just for one kid, but two. Having more children means more blessings for me and my husband."

Zhao Li Ying and her husband are just one of the many couples in China who are excited about adding an additional member to the family. She and her husband believe that children are important and beneficial for building a healthy marriage.

"Children are the gifts from the Lord," she said. "It's hard to experience the process of being pregnant and never having enough sleep at night. As a mother, I have to remind myself that this is something my husband and I both want. He loves me and will love my daughter, too."

Zhao says after her first child was born, she noticed unexpected changes in her husband.

"My husband was not around before our daughter was born," she told CBN News. "He never helped anything in the house as if I were living alone. I wanted to leave him; however, my husband changed as soon as our daughter was born. He was more involved with the kids and my life. We sing Chinese songs all the time in the house. My daughter saved our marriage."

Health officials and policy makers have welcomed this new policy. Chinese clinics and major hospitals are reporting a sharp increase in the number of older women seeking fertility treatment.

For years, Chinese society has always considered problems with fertility as an unspeakable embarrassment even among friends, parents and family members.

Some older women are looking to have a second child many years after they first gave birth and now need the assistance of fertility treatments.

One older Chinese woman shared with CBN News, "I am excited to give it a shot. I still would like to give it a chance despite of my age. I want to add one more member to my family if possible."

According to the Chinese government, 700,000 women underwent IVF treatment in 2014.

Ninety million women may be eligible to have a second child following the policy change. That could add 30 million people to the country's labor force by 2050.

Hospitals in China are even introducing traditional Chinese medicine to help older Chinese women to cope with the treatment.



"Actually, the difference between Western medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is that TCM is focusing on the whole body, while Western medicine focuses more on a specific issue. It's a good combination for our special patients," shared from one Chinese doctor.

The two-child policy is still relatively new to modern Chinese families. The added financial expense of a second child may deter some couples from enlarging their families.

Regardless, more Chinese couples remain hopeful and joyous about the new opportunities.

"Being the mother again is so excited for all of us," one woman said. "We don't worry about the hurdles. We know God will take care of us. Building a godly and healthy family for my children is our goal."