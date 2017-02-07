Majority of Democrats Consider Christianity as Violent as Islam

Nearly 66 percent of Democrats believe that while Islam is dangerous, Christianity is just as bad.

This trusting attitude towards Islam is revealed in a new CBS poll. According to the poll of more than 1,000 adults, about seven in 10 Democrats believe that Christianity, Judaism, Mormonism, et al, encourage just as much violence as Islam.

Only 14 percent of Democrats believe Islam encourages more violence than other religions.

Republicans, meanwhile, have a much chillier view of Islam--63 percent saying Islam is more violent than other religions and only two percent calling Islam less violent than other faiths.

This survey comes following 17 years of attacks on Americans inspired by Islamic ideology, including: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the San Bernardino, California, shooting that left 14 dead, the Pulse Nightclub attack in Orlando that killed 50, as well as attacks in Paris and Nice, France in the last two years.

Former President Barack Obama is among the Democratic leaders who argue that Islam is no more violent than other religions. Last year Mr. Obama said that Islam means, "peace," although in Arabic the word actually means "submission." President George W. Bush also labeled Islam a "religion of peace."