New ISIS Video Vows to 'Liberate' Cairo of Christians

The Islamic State in Egypt is vowing more attacks on Egyptian Christians.

A new video released by ISIS shows the suicide bomber who attacked a Cairo church last December, killing 29, with the narrator vowing the attack was "only the beginning."

Christians are their "favorite prey," he declares, promising they will liberate Cairo.

Egypt's Coptic Christians make up around 10 percent of the population.

Following the ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, attacks against Egyptian Christians have increased.

ISIS-affiliated terrorists in the Sinai Peninsula gunned down at least three Christians in the city of el-Arish.

In Egypt's rural areas, radical Islamists frequently attack Christians in their homes and businesses.