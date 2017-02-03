Nonprofit Is Pushing Muslims to Get Involved in Politics

One nonprofit in Massachusetts is focused on getting more American Muslims active in politics.

Jetpac Inc. is training Muslim Americans to leverage social media, data analysis and other critical tools to build winning political campaigns for city council, school committees and other down-ballot races.

Another nonprofit political action committee seeks to raise money for Muslim candidates.

Shaun Kennedy, Jetpac's executive director, says the Muslim community is far behind other minority groups when it comes to involvement in political organizations.

Deborah Schildkraut, a Tufts University political science professor not affiliated with the effort, says the campaign is also an attempt to build upon the energy of recent protests against President Donald Trump's policies.