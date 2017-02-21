'Pure Religion:' Pacquiao Just Did Something Huge for Orphans

Manny Pacquiao is known for his talent in the ring as well as his generosity for others who are less fortunate, but a new report shows he recently made one of his kindest gestures yet.

After already building houses for the poor, making huge donations to the less fortunate in his hometown, and building a boxing gym for up and coming boxers, he also just paid for the construction for a huge orphanage.

The orphanage is located in Malungon, Sarangani in the Philippines.

The construction of the orphanage started a year ago and was just completed this month.

Not only is Manny responsible for funding the construction of the building, but he also plans to visit the children frequently and show the children the love of God, stressing the importance of having a relationship with Christ.

On his Facebook page Monday, Pacquiao quoted this Bible verse along with a post about the new orphanage: "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress." James 1:27

Pacquiao is also known for tweeting about putting faith into action. Here are few of his recent messages:

No matter how rich, educated, or successful you are, how you care for and treat others is what matters the most. pic.twitter.com/WcUwchHmcQ — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 8, 2017