PUT ON NOTICE: Trump Admin's Stern Warning to Iran

The Trump administration is issuing stern warnings to Iran over its latest missile test that flouted international agreements.

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn delivered a public warning, pointing to the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile launch and attack against a Saudi ship as proof that the regime's behavior is destabilizing.

He also called out the Obama administration for giving Iran a free pass on its reckless behavior.

"The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran's maligned actions including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms," Flynn said.

And President Donald Trump tweeted his own warning to Iran saying, the regime should have been thankful for the deal President Barack Obama gave them, instead of testing America's resolve yet again.

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

A senior White House official says all options are being considered in response to Iran.

"President Trump has severely criticized the various agreements reached between Iran and the Obama administration as well as the United Nations as being weak and ineffective. Instead of being thankful to the United States in these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened. As of today we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn said.

Here are a few more of President Trump's tweet warnings about Iran:

Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017