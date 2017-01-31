DARING: American Missionary Helps Free Six-Year-Old Yazidi Boy from Hands of ISIS

As prayers have gone up worldwide to help the men, women and children who have suffered at the hands of ISIS and continue to do so, the Christian based freedom fighting group Free Burma Rangers shared a story full of hope after national Iraqi soldiers were able to liberate a Yazidi boy in Mosul on Saturday local time.

We thank God for this rescue! And continue to pray for others trapped, held, and sold by #ISIS. https://t.co/YXfLZXMQWn — David Eubank (@DaveEubankFBR) January 29, 2017

Six-year-old Ayman Amin was rescued by soldiers in northeastern Mosul, an area of the city that is seeing gains against the militants.

The young man's story first started two years ago when the the terrorists first obtained control over the area. He and his parents were captured by ISIS and he was sold multiple times to different families.

Captured Yazidi boy rescued in NE Mosul by Iraqi Army 28 Jan 2017 full report at https://t.co/Uol33bP3Z1# Mosul @FreeBurmaRangrs pic.twitter.com/SjhJrNECXc — David Eubank (@DaveEubankFBR) January 28, 2017

The national forces were able to track down the young boy and his whereabouts after local residents provided details about Amin's last buyer, which was an Arab family residing in Mosul. A trip made by the child via Tel Afar, an area in the Christian district of Nineveh Province.

FBR and the military joined forces to plan out a strategy to save the child. One that they were all determined to do even in the face of ISIS which fought them during the rescue.

Caption: The Iraqi rescue force searches the area as we try to find Ayman Amin. Photo Credit: FBR

As the team approached and secured the boy into their Humvees, they also brought along an elderly man who originally purchased the child from ISIS.

The former purchaser and elderly man stressed that his desire for the child was based on him wanting a family.

Caption: Ayman Amin in Iraqi Humvee with man who purchased him. Photo Credit: FBR

But Amin wanted to be with his biological family, an answer the elderly man already knew.

The FBR team and Iraqi forces took him in their secure vehicles to be with his grandmother and uncle, both relatives he had been separated from.

Photo Caption: Ayman and his grandmother when they reunited on the Kurdish border. Photo Credit: FBR

After seeing her grandson, "his grandmother began to cry with joy, saying, 'Oh God, God, thank God, thank you all, thank God.'"

Photo Caption: Ayman and his grandmother when they reunited on the Kurdish border. Photo Credit: FBR

"Thank you Iraqi Army for bringing him back."

Yizidii boy -center-rescued by Iraqi Army inNE Mosul 28 Jan2017 now reunited with Grandmother pic.twitter.com/xCIOsTt0gs — David Eubank (@DaveEubankFBR) January 28, 2017

David Eubank, the leader of FBR, notes that no one knows where his parents are and the grandmother herself had been held hostage by ISIS.

"But as she was so old, they later released her and she fled to a refugee camp in Duhok, Kurdistan."

The elderly woman added via translator that, "(Amin's) parents and more than ten members of his extended family are still missing."

Photo Caption: Shaheen, General Mustafa, Ayman Amin, Major Wathaq with us back at 36th command post, Al Rashidiya. Photo Credit: FBR

FBR is a Christian organization focused on uplifting and helping the people of Syria, Iraq, Burma and Sudan.

The group is accepting donations and volunteers.

