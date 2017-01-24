‘God Visited Us in a Big Way.’ The Day Relief Came to the Displaced Victims of Boko Haram

When a government jet accidentally dropped a bomb on a displaced persons camp in northeastern Nigeria, at least 70 people, including humanitarian workers, were killed.

The Nigerian military says the pilot was searching for Boko Haram terrorists.



As that tragic accident shows, life in Nigerian IDP camps can be dangerous, and most times difficult. Many of the internally displaced lack the basic necessities of life.



In response, CBN is bringing help and relief to Nigerians who fled death and destruction at the hands of Boko Haram.

While the Nigerian army says it has crushed Boko Haram, thousands of Nigerians remain internally displaced because of the terrorist group. Tens of thousands still live as refugees far from their homes.

In 2014, the Boko Haram launched almost daily attacks against Christians and others in an attempt to control parts of Northern Nigeria and impose its brand of Sharia law on the people.

When Boko Haram fighters attacked homes, churches and businesses in the city of Maiduguri, many residents sought safety in nearby villages.

The terrorists followed them to the villages, terrorizing, looting, burning and murdering the people there.

Thousands of Christians were forced to flee to internally displaced camps set up by the U.N. and the Nigerian government.

"So no place to live, no anything. So, for them now camp is the last resort for them," explained teacher Danile Aligarga.

Aligarga is a coordinator in an IDP camp near Maiduguri. He says while the people are receiving help, often the help falls short.

"In terms of food there are a lot of gaps," he said. "People are seriously suffering in terms of feeding."

CBN heard about the needs of the people and responded.

Our humanitarian and disaster relief team provided families with rice, beans, corn, cooking oil and salt.

The children needed clothing and many of the kids of Shuwari camp would walk three miles roundtrip -- without shoes-- just to collect drinking water and water for cooking meals.

So, our CBN team provided shoes to protect the children's feet.

And a generous CBN donor helped us provide a well so the people could collect water right in their camp. Camp residents were overjoyed to have fresh, clean drinking water within footsteps of their tents.

One woman told us she was thankful to CBN for the new well. "God visited us in a big way," she said.

Others said they were grateful for the food and clothing and would never forget the love shown to them.

And how should people pray for these homeless Nigerian Christians?

Aligarga says pray for peace to be restored to their country.

"My greatest desire is to see that these people have returned to their respective communities so they start living the normal life they used to live before," he said.