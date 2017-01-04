Displaying
Muslims Threaten to Kill Pakistani Who Supported Christian Woman

01-04-2017
The son of a murdered Pakistani politician is facing death threats from Islamists because he supported an imprisoned Christian woman who is on death row. 

Human rights activist Shan Taseer asked for people to support Asia Bibi, over Twitter this week. Bibi has been sentenced to death, accused of "insulting" Islam after she defended her Christian faith.

Muslims in Pakistan are now accusing Taseer of blasphemy against Islam.

His father, Salman Taseer, was a Pakistani politician who was killed by one of his own bodyguards for opposing the country's blasphemy laws in January 2011. 

Shan Taseer's Twitter account can no longer be seen, but tweets with hashtags supporting him are spreading from different accounts. 
 

Submitted by escamp on

