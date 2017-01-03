Suspected Istanbul Attacker Shown in Selfie

The suspected Istanbul terrorist is reported to have taken a selfie video during the attack that killed 39 people and injured 70 others at a nightclub in Turkey on New Year's Eve.

Turkish media are running a "selfie video" of a man they are calling the gunman.



The video shows the killer smirking while filming in the central area of Istanbul, but it is not clear if it was taken before or after the massacre.

The Turkish police launched raids in Istanbul and arrested 12 people, while on the hunt for the attacker.

Deputy Prime Minister, Numan Kurtulmus said the authorities had fingerprints and a basic description of the suspect.

Some reports say that the authorities know the man's identity, but are not making it public.

The Turkish media reports that the attacker may be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

The investigation is also looking into whether the suspect belongs to an ISIS cell that was blamed for the attack in June on an Ataturk airport in Istanbul.

Other reports suggest that he traveled to Turkey with his wife and two kids in November avoiding detection and that his family are among the ones who are detained.

The Islamic State is taking credit for the killings, saying Christians were targeted in quote, "revenge for God's religion."

The terrorist group also said the attack was carried out by "a heroic soldier" and they accused Turkey of shedding the blood of Muslims through "its air strikes and mortar attacks," in Syria.

The killer fired randomly at people in an assault that lasted for seven minutes.

Two-thirds of those who were killed were foreign:

Turkey: 11

Saudi Arabia: 7

Iraq: 3

Lebanon: 3

Jordan, India, Morocco: two nationals from each country

Germany, Syria, Israel, France-Tunisia, Tunisia, Belgium, Kuwait, Canada, Russia: one national from each country

69 people are still in the hospital being treated for their injuries. Three of them are in serious condition.